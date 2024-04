Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) urged voters to slam the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for its failure in handling state affairs and incompetence on the day of the April 10 general elections.Via social media on Wednesday, DP leader Lee Jae-myung asked the public to encourage everyone they know to head to the polls, saying they will determine the outcome of the elections.Appearing on a local radio show, DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said judging the administration is the focal point of the latest elections, before stressing that people who exercise their voting right can change the world.Hong said while the early voting rate was relatively high, the opposition should do its best to boost the voting rate until the end.Asked about the DP's targeted number of parliamentary seats, Hong said the opposition hopes to win more than the ruling People Power Party(PPP) so that it can work for the people.