Politics

Minor Parties Each Make Final Pitch to Voters on Election Day

Written: 2024-04-10 14:51:11Updated: 2024-04-10 14:56:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition parties each made their final pitch to voters on the day of the April 10 general elections.

In a written message on Wednesday, Green Justice Party called on the public to exercise their voting right in support of politics that responds to people's urgent voices and stands by those that have been marginalized.

In a statement, former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party asked voters to support its fulfillment of political responsibility based on the direction and goals set by the public.

Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok's New Reform Party appealed to voters to think one last time about making a rational and ethical choice, thereby bringing change to the nation's politics.

Former justice minister Cho Kuk's Rebuilding Korea Party urged voters to cast their ballot, saying the nation's democracy, which had been protected and saved by former presidents Kim Young-sam, Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, is at risk.
