Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics topped the U.S. home appliances market in 2023 due to solid sales of its new AI-enabled products and services.According to industry tracker TraQline on Wednesday, the South Korean tech giant accounted for 21 percent of the U.S. market for home appliance products last year in terms of brand dollar share.Samsung’s local rival LG Electronics came in second with 19 percent, followed by the U.S. firms General Electric(GE) and Whirlpool with 18 percent and 15 percent, respectively.Samsung Electronics was also the most popular major appliance brand by unit share with 19 percent, followed by GE with 17 percent and LG and Whirlpool with 16 percent, each.In brand consideration rates, Samsung also placed first with 32 percent, followed by LG with 29 percent. GE and Whirlpool tied in third place with 28 percent each.