PPP Makes Final Appeal to Voters to Enable Ruling Camp to Keep Opposition in Check

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) appealed to voters to support the ruling side on the day of the April 10 general elections so that the government and the ruling party could keep the opposition in check and work for the people.In a text message to all PPP candidates on Wednesday, PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon urged them to exert all their efforts toward encouraging voters to cast their ballot, stressing that it is the day to protect the nation and to prevent its regression.Han said the outcome of the elections and the fate of the nation will depend on which party sees more supporters come out to vote.On social media, PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok asked voters to allow the ruling side enough parliamentary seats to prevent the opposition's "parliamentary dictatorship," and to keep the president's veto right to protect national interests from malicious laws.Yun also asked voters to prevent the nation from a collapse by giving support to the government and ruling party that are willing and have a sense of responsibility to work for the people.