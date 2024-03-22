Menu Content

Korean Medical Association Denies Behind-the-Scenes Negotiation with Gov't

2024-04-10

Photo : YONHAP News

An emergency committee under the Korean Medical Association(KMA) denied that it was conducting a behind-the-scenes negotiation with the government to swiftly resolve an ongoing dispute over reforms, adding it has no intent to engage unless the government changes its attitude.

In a statement on Wednesday, the committee reiterated criticisms against KMA president-elect Lim Hyun-taek for using the media to disseminate misleading claims that the panel was carrying out clandestine negotiations with the government.

The two sides are reportedly at odds over which side would take the lead within the doctors' group.

The committee said its term will only end through general voting by all members and that it will continue not to intervene in the ongoing collective action by trainee doctors and medical students.

According to Yonhap New Agency, the president-elect, for his part, claimed that the committee had led behind closed doors last week's talks between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Park Dan, head of the trainee doctors' group.
