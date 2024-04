Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) announced that as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, voter turnout for the 22nd general elections stood at 61-point-eight percent.After voting began at polling stations across the country at 6 a.m., 27 million 370-thousand-609 of the total 44 million 280-thousand-eleven voters cast their votes.The turnout as of 4 p.m. is two-point-one percentage points higher than the 59-point-seven percent voter turnout reported during the same period for the 21st general elections in 2020.The voter turnout rate officially announced by the NEC is based on the voting statistics collected from 254 city, country, and district election commissions.