[KBS-MBC-SBS Exit Poll] DP Projected to Win Majority in the 22nd National Assembly

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The main opposition Democratic Party is believed to have won a parliamentary majority in the 22nd general elections, which wrapped up earlier on Wednesday. That's according to a KBS, MBC and SBS's joint exit poll. The DP and its satellite affiliate are projected to have won between 178 and 196 seats while the ruling People Power Party is forecast to have won between 87 and 105 seats.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Exit poll results indicate that the main opposition Democratic Party and its satellite party have won a majority in the 300 seat National Assembly in the 22nd general elections.South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS released the results of their joint poll as voting wrapped up at 6 p.m. Wednesday.According to KBS's analysis of the joint exit survey, the main opposition Democratic Party and its satellite Democratic Alliance of Korea are projected to have won a total of between 178 and 196 seats, together.The ruling People Power Party and its satellite the People’s Future Party, meanwhile, are forecast to have won a total of between 87 and 105 seats, combined.With the minor progressive New Future Party and Rebuilding Korea Party projected to have won a total of up to 2 and up to 14 seats respectively, it is possible that the pan-opposition block won a super majority of two hundred seats, which can override the president’s veto power.A two-thirds majority is also all that is needed for a parliamentary impeachment of the president as well as amending the constitution.The joint exit poll for the 22nd parliamentary election was conducted by pollsters Korea Research, Hankook Research, and Ipsos from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday with 359-thousand-750 voters coming out of 254 polling stations across the country.The pollsters also conducted a telephone survey on Tuesday of 50-thousand voters who took part in early voting to reflect their responses in the final exit poll results.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error in the range of plus or minus two-point-nine percentage points and seven-point-four percentage points.The exit polls conducted by the three TV networks during the last presidential election showed a difference of only zero-point-two percentage points from the actual voting results.The official winners of the elections are expected to emerge at around 2 a.m. Thursday when around 70 to 80 percent of official ballot counting will be complete, according to the National Election Commission.The election watchdog believes the official ballot counting will be over by 4 a.m. for 254 electoral districts and by 6 a.m. for 46 proportional representation seats.A total of 21 parties fielded candidates for district seats while 38 parties are vying for proportional representation positions in the 300-seat National Assembly.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.