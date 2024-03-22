Exit Polls Indicate DP's Lee Jae-myung Won in Incheon Gyeyang-B District

Photo : YONHAP News

Exit poll results indicate that main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung likely beat Won Hee-ryong of the ruling People Power Party in Incheon’s Gyeyang-B district, which was one of the most highly contested areas in the 22nd general elections.South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS released the results of their polls shortly after voting for the general elections wrapped up at 6 p.m.According to the poll, Lee is predicted to have won 56-point-one percent of votes cast while Won is forecast to have won 43-point-eight percent of votes.Commissioned by the broadcasters, pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos conducted the exit polls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 359-thousand-750 voters coming out of some two-thousand polling stations across the country.The pollsters also conducted a telephone survey Tuesday on 50-thousand voters who took part in early voting to reflect the responses in the final exit poll results.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-nine to seven-point-four percentage points.