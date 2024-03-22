Menu Content

Exit Poll: DP's Kim Doo-kwan Projected to Lead in Yangsan B District

Written: 2024-04-10 18:23:17Updated: 2024-04-10 18:43:08

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Doo-kwan of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is projected to be ahead of Kim Tae-ho of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) within the margin of error in Yangsan B district in South Gyeongsang Province, one of the fiercest battlegrounds of the "Nakdong River Belt" during Wednesday's general elections. 

According to exit polls jointly conducted by South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, Kim Doo-kwan is predicted to have won 50-point-six percent of votes, compared to Kim Tae-ho, who is projected to have won 49-point-four percent.

Kim Tae-ho and Kim Doo-kwan are political bigwigs in the South Gyeongsang region, both having served as provincial governor. The incumbent lawmaker Kim of the DP is serving his second consecutive term in parliament, while his PPP rival Kim is currently serving his third term after being elected to the Sancheong, Hamyang, Geochang, Hapcheon district in 2020.

The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error in the range of plus or minus two-point-nine percentage points and seven-point-four percentage points.
