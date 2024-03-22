Exit Poll: DP's Lee Projected to be Ahead of PPP's Ahn in Bundang A District

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Kwang-jae of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is projected to be ahead of Ahn Cheol-soo of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) within the margin of error in Bundang A district in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in the capital region during Wednesday's general elections.According to exit polls jointly conducted by South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, Lee is predicted to have won 52-point-eight percent of votes, compared to Ahn, who is projected to have won 47-point-two percent.Ahn, a renowned former software entrepreneur, medical doctor and former presidential hopeful, is the incumbent lawmaker, having won the seat in the district during the 2022 by-elections. Lee is a former three-term lawmaker and former Gangwon provincial governor, and a key political figure during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error in the range of plus or minus two-point-nine percentage points and seven-point-four percentage points.