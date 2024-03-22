Exit Poll: DP's Ryu Projected to be Ahead of PPP's Na in Seoul's Dongjak B District

Photo : YONHAP News

Ryu Sam-young of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is projected to be ahead of Na Kyung-won of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) within the margin of error in Seoul's Dongjak B district, a key battleground along the "Han River Belt" in the nation's capital area, which both rival parties considers the "barometer" for all of Seoul.According to exit polls jointly conducted by South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, Ryu is predicted to have won 52-point-three percent of votes, compared to Na, who is projected to have won 47-point-seven percent.Na is a former four-term lawmaker of the conservative ruling party, while Ryu is a former police officer, who is known for having led a meeting of police station chiefs nationwide in 2022 to protest the launch of a police bureau under the interior ministry.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error in the range of plus or minus two-point-nine percentage points and seven-point-four percentage points.