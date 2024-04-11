DP Retains Parliamentary Majority, Clinches Landslide Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has clinched a landslide victory in Wednesday’s general elections, retaining a parliamentary majority in the 300-member National Assembly.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Thursday morning, the Democratic Party and its satellite party, the Democratic Alliance, secured 175 seats, while the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and its sister People’s Future Party won 108 seats.In the most hotly contested capital region, the DP secured an overwhelming victory by winning in 37 districts in Seoul and 65 in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, while the PPP garnered eleven and eight, respectively.In Daejeon, Sejong and Chungcheong Province, the DP clinched 21, while the PPP won six.The opposition party swept all 31 districts in Jeolla Province and Jeju Island, while the PPP was significantly ahead in its traditional stronghold of Gyeongsang Province, winning 59 seats and the DP grabbing five.In Gangwon Province, the DP won in two districts, while the PPP secured six.Nationwide, The New Future Party led by former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, the New Reform Party led by ousted former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok and the Jinbo Party secured one seat each.In the race for 46 proportional seats, the PPP's sister People’s Future Party secured 18 seats, followed by the DP's satellite Democratic Alliance with 14 and the Rebuilding Korea Party led by former justice minister Cho Kuk with 12. The New Reform Party led by former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok won two seats.