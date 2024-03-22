DP Chair Wins in Incheon's Gyeyang B District

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung defeated Won Hee-ryong of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) in Incheon’s Gyeyang B district, which was one of the most highly contested areas in Wednesday’s general elections.According to the National Election Commission, Lee received 54-point-12 percent of the votes in the district, securing a comfortable win against Won, who gained 45-point-45 percent as of 7:32 a.m. with most votes counted.Around 1 a.m. Thursday when his victory was almost certain, Lee expressed gratitude to his constituents who supported him during the campaign.The DP chair then pledged to do his best to develop the district, to stop the regression of the country's state administration, and to promote regional development.Lee stated that he considers his election as a call from the public for him to create a better world and achieve regional development, adding the election outcome can be also seen as the public’s ruling on the Yoon Suk Yeol government.