PPP's Na Kyung-won Wins in Seoul's Dongjak B District

Photo : YONHAP News

Na Kyung-won of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) won in Seoul’s Dongjak B district in Wednesday’s general elections.According to the National Election Commission on Thursday, Na received 54-point-01 percent of the votes in the tightly contested district, defeating Ryu Sam-young of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), who gained 45-point-98 percent.Na was projected to lose in exit polls jointly conducted by the country’s three terrestrial broadcasters, but she came out as the winner in the key battleground along the "Han River Belt" in the nation's capital area, which both rival parties consider to be the barometer for all of Seoul.Na, a former four-term lawmaker of the conservative ruling party, expressed gratitude to the residents in her constituency who supported her, saying that it was a tough campaign but she was able to win because the residents recognized her sincerity.She added that her party failed to secure more seats in the elections because it hadn’t won the hearts of the people and vowed that the PPP would strive to get closer to the people and value the opinions of the public.