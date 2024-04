Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party’s(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon will issue a statement at 11 a.m. Thursday regarding the party’s crushing defeat in Wednesday’s general elections.Attention is focused on whether Han will announce his resignation to take responsibility for the defeat.As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the PPP and its satellite People’s Future Party are expected to secure 109 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.Following the release of exit poll results on Wednesday, Han expressed disappointment, saying that his party did its best to uphold the will of the people, adding that the exit poll results were a letdown.