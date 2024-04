Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Tae-ho of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) won in the Yangsan B district in South Gyeongsang Province, one of the fiercest battlegrounds of the "Nakdong River Belt" in Wednesday's general elections.According to the National Election Commission on Thursday, Kim received 51-point-05 percent of the votes in the tightly contested district, defeating Kim Doo-kwan of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), who gained 48-point-94 percent.The district drew a lot of attention as the two rivals are both political heavyweights in the South Gyeongsang region, both having served as provincial governor.Incumbent Kim Doo-kwan was projected to win in exit poll results, but his PPP rival Kim Tae-ho clinched the victory after a heated contest.Securing his fourth term, Kim Tae-ho said he would do his best for the development of Yangsan by pursuing powerful changes and new politics.