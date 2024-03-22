PPP's Ahn Cheol-soo Wins in Bundang A District in Seongnam

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahn Cheol-soo of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) won in the Bundang A district in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in the capital region during Wednesday's general elections.According to the National Election Commission on Thursday, Ahn received 53-point-27 percent of the votes in the tightly contested district, defeating Lee Kwang-jae of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), who gained 46-point-72 percent.Ahn was projected to lose in exit polls jointly conducted by the country’s three terrestrial broadcasters, but he came out as the winner after a heated contest.When his victory was certain, Ahn expressed gratitude to residents of his district and conveyed words of consolation to Lee.Ahn also said that he has learned what local residents really want while serving as a lawmaker for the past two years and he is realizing how harsh the public sentiment can be, vowing to play his role properly.