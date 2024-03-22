Voter Turnout for General Elections Hits 32-Year High of 67%

Photo : YONHAP News

The voter turnout for Wednesday’s general elections has been estimated at a record 67 percent.The National Election Commission said Thursday that over 29-point-six million people cast ballots out of a total of around 44-point-two million eligible voters in the elections that ended at 6 p.m. Wednesday.The resulting voter turnout of 67 percent is zero-point-eight percentage points higher than the figure from the previous general elections in 2020 and marks the highest in 32 years since the 1992 general elections when it reached 71-point-nine percent.The advance voting period for Wednesday's elections also saw a record turnout of 31-point-three percent, four-point-six percentage points higher than the figure for the 2020 general elections.Experts attribute the high turnout to both rival parties' calls for the people to pass judgment on their opposition, with the main opposition Democratic Party describing the election as a midterm referendum on the Yoon Suk Yeol government and the ruling People Power Party urging people to slam the “criminals” in the opposition bloc.