Prime Minister: Gov't will 'Humbly' Accept Election Results

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday the government will "humbly" accept the results of Wednesday’s parliamentary elections after the ruling People Power Party(PPP) suffered a crushing defeat.In a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul, the prime minister said that the government will humbly accept the people’s will expressed in the parliamentary elections.Han added that the government will reflect on the overall state affairs to see if there have been any shortcomings in meeting people’s expectations and make more of an effort to improve people's livelihoods and push for reforms to ensure a better future for the country.The prime minister also said that the government will seek to increase dialogue and cooperation with the 22nd National Assembly to carry out the will of the people.Han pledged the government would do its best to ensure that the people can actually feel tangible improvements in the economy, saying that it is difficult for the public to feel any positive changes in the economy despite improvements in economic indicators.The prime minister then ordered all ministries to work as a team to deal with soaring prices and other issues closely linked to people’s livelihoods.