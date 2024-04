Photo : KBS

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has offered to step down following the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) defeat in Wednesday's general elections.A senior official at the presidential office said on Thursday that the prime minister has verbally offered his resignation to President Yoon Suk Yeol.Senior presidential secretaries and higher-ranked officials at the top office, with the exception of those at the National Security Office, have also expressed their willingness to resign.Those that have offered to step down include Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup and Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Sung Tae-yoon.