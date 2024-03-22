PPP Interim Chief Resigns to Take Responsibility for Election Defeat

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon has announced his decision to resign to take responsibility for the ruling party's defeat in Wednesday's general elections.At a press conference on Thursday, Han emphasized that public sentiment is always right, before apologizing to the people on behalf of the party, which he said was inadequate to be chosen by the voters. Han added that he accepts the wishes of the public and that he intends to reflect on himself.The interim chief congratulated all the candidates, including those from the opposition, who won in the elections, asking them to fulfill the public's wishes.He also expressed consolation and gratitude to his fellow citizens, party members and candidates who did not win.Asked about taking joint responsibility over the election defeat with the presidential office, Han stressed that the responsibility solely lies with him. He added that although he has no specific plans for the future, he will continue to have concerns about the country's well-being whatever he does.