Opposition Landslide Victory Pushes PPP Chief to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has defeated the ruling People Power Party(PPP) in the 22nd General Elections, winning a majority in the 300-seat legislative body. The PPP still managed to retain more than one third of the plenary chamber seats, the bare minimum needed for the president to be able to exercise his veto power in the opposition-dominated National Assembly. Following the elections, key government officials, including the prime minister and the presidential chief of staff, offered their resignations while the head of the PPP stepped down. The president also issued a statement expressing his acceptance of the decision made by the public.Our Kim Bum-soo has more on the election results and their consequences.Report: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and its satellite party have won a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly in the 22nd general elections.The DP and the Democratic Alliance of Korea won 175 seats while the ruling People Power Party and its satellite People’s Future Party secured 108.With the minor progressive Rebuilding Korea Party winning 12 seats, and the New Future Party and the Jinbo Party of Korea each securing one district, the pan-opposition bloc will have a total of 189 lawmakers in the plenary chamber, starting from late May.Under the National Assembly Advancement Act passed in 2012, support from 180 lawmakers is all that is needed to skip committee-level deliberations and fast track bills to a plenary vote. With 180 votes, a filibuster can be terminated after an initial 24 hours.As part of the opposition party’s landslide victory, DP chief Lee Jae-myung won in Incheon’s Gyeyang B district, gaining over 54 percent of support against PPP heavyweight Won Hee-ryong.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]"The election is not just a victory for the Democratic Party. It's a victory for the South Korean people. We will heed the will of the people, which was made clear with their votes. We will stabilize the people’s livelihoods and try our best to help overcome the national crisis."The PPP managed to defend its grip on over a third of seats in the plenary chamber, preventing the opposition bloc from gaining the power to push through a parliamentary impeachment of the president or a constitutional amendment. Without a supermajority of 200 seats, opposition parties cannot override a presidential veto.PPP chief Han Dong-hoon, however, announced his resignation Thursday morning.[Sound bite: People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon (Korean-English)]"I would like to apologize on behalf of our party, which was inadequate to be chosen by the people. I gravely accept the will of the people and I will deeply reflect on myself. And thus, I am resigning from the position of the emergency council chairman, taking full responsibility for the election outcome."Wednesday’s elections were widely regarded as a referendum on President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is grappling with low approval ratings over soaring prices and his prolonged feud with doctors over the government’s medical reform measures.Following the announcement of the results, President Yoon issued a statement saying that he humbly accepts the will of the Korean public.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup and many senior aides at the top office offered to resign.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.