Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide humanitarian assistance worth 500-thousand U.S. dollars to Taiwan, which suffered damage from its strongest earthquake in 25 years.Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the government hopes the aid will be used to help in the recovery efforts, as well as to assist in enabling affected residents to promptly return to normalcy.The quake, which struck southeast of Taiwan's Hualien City last Wednesday, had a magnitude exceeding seven and killed 16 people, while injuring over one-thousand-100 others.The strong quake had been followed by more than 800 aftershocks as of Wednesday morning.