Photo : YONHAP News

Militaries from the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom will conduct regular combined exercises starting next year in a bid to enhance the three sides' shared and enduring security.U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed the decision on Wednesday, in a joint statement issued following their summit in Washington.The leaders reaffirmed the two sides' shared goal of deepening intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance cooperations and alliance information sharing capabilities.The joint statement announced bilateral collaboration on a low Earth orbit constellation of satellites used for the detection and tracking of missiles, such as hypersonic glide vehicles.The leaders also announced a U.S.-Japan strategic partnership to accelerate fusion energy demonstration and commercialization as part of the development of next-generation clean energy technology.