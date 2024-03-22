DP Election Co-Chair Urges Pres. Yoon to Meet with DP Chief for Talks on State Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Boo-kyum, one of the co-chairs of the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) election committee, urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to swiftly meet with DP leader Lee Jae-myung for talks on the direction of state affairs and resolving state issues.At a ceremony to dissolve the DP’s election committee after Wednesday's general elections, Kim stressed the most pressing matter is restoring politics based on dialogue.Following the opposition's landslide election victory, Kim called on the administration and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to humbly accept public sentiment and to carry out significant state reforms.He then pledged to fulfill his role to ensure that the main opposition sets right the government's state policy direction and keeps the administration in check.Lee Hae-chan, another election co-chair, urged the administration not to repeat its inadequacies from the past two years and to give serious thought to ways to handle state affairs over the remaining next three years.