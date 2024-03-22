Brief Recap of 6 District Outcomes from Wednesday's Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party(DP) may have achieved a landslide victory in Wednesday’s general elections, but the People Power Party(PPP) still managed to hold on to over one third of seats. We have a brief recap of outcomes from six notable districts from Wednesday's general elections.In Seoul's Dongjak B district, the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) Na Kyung-won won 54-point-01 percent of the votes against her main opposition Democratic Party(DP) rival Ryu Sam-young's 45-point-98 percent, while the DP's Kwak Sang-eon defeated the PPP's Choe Jae-hyeong in Seoul's Jongno district, with 50-point-92 percent against Choe’s 44-point-13 percent.The PPP's Ahn Cheol-soo in Gyeonggi Seongnam's Bundang A district secured 53-point-27 percent of the votes against the 46-point-72 percent won by the DP's Lee Kwang-jae, while the DP's Kim Young-ho declared victory against the PPP's Park Jin in Seoul's Seodaemun B district, 57-point-62 percent to 42-point-37 percent.The PPP's Kim Tae-ho in South Gyeongsang's Yangsan B district won 51-point-05 percent of the votes against the 48-point-94 percent secured by the DP's Kim Doo-kwan, while the DP's Min Hyung-bae garnered 76-point-09 percent against the New Future Party's Lee Nak-yon, who won 13-point-84 percent in Gwangju's Gwangsan B district.