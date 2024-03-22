N. Korean Leader Vows to Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to mobilize all means to deal a "deadly blow" to its enemy without hesitation should the enemy decide to start a military confrontation with the regime.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, Kim made the remarks during his visit to the Kim Jong-il Military and Political Academy the day prior, emphasizing that "now is the time to be more thoroughly prepared for war than ever before."Kim called on his military to be more prepared for a war, which he said should be won without fail. He also stressed the importance of overcoming the enemy's numerical and technological military superiority with the regime's prominence in ideology and tactics, calling for "absolute loyalty and obedience" from the troops.Meanwhile, photos released by KCNA showed Kim speaking to officials in a room in which there was a large map of South Korea with the words "Major Roads in the Puppet Nation of South Korea" written on it. A topographic model with "Central Seoul" written on it was also visible, leading to speculation that the room is where war preparations against South Korea are held.A South Korean unification ministry official said that the ministry believes that encouraging soldiers and inducing loyalty and unity may not have been Kim's priority during his on-site visit to the military university, without further elaboration.