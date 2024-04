Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidate Min Hyung-bae defeated former DP leader and current New Future Party co-chairman Lee Nak-yon in Gwangsan B district in the southwestern city of Gwangju.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Thursday, Min received 76-point-zero-nine percent of the votes, defeating Lee who gained 13-point-84 percent, leading to an overwhelming victory for the DP candidate in the main opposition party’s traditional stronghold.Lee Nak-yon, who served as prime minister under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, left the DP in January in protest of DP leader Lee Jae-myung's way of running the party.Lee Nak-yon decided to run in Gwangsan B district, instead of his hometown in Gwangju's Yeonggwang County, where he was previously elected four times.