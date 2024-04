Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidate Kim Young-ho defeated former foreign minister and People Power Party(PPP) rival Park Jin in the Seodaemun B District.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Thursday, Kim received 57-point-62 percent of the votes to defeat Park, who gained 42-point-37 percent.Kim has now secured his third term as a lawmaker, after defeating the four-term lawmaker Park, who previously won a seat in the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 21st National Assembly.The Seodaemun B district has long been in the spotlight as a constituency with the clash of big-name lawmakers.