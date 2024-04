Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will continue to strengthen cooperation following Wednesday’s summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-seok told reporters on Thursday that Seoul is constantly and closely communicating with Washington and Tokyo not only regarding trilateral cooperation but also concerning various regional and global issues.Lim made the remark when asked how the Biden-Kishida summit is expected to affect the South Korea-U.S. alliance and cooperation between the three nations.Lim said that as global comprehensive strategic partners, South Korea and the U.S. are expanding cooperation on the Korean Peninsula, in the Indo-Pacific region and the world as a whole.He added that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo share key values and are working to enhance international order.