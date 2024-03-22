Menu Content

DP Chair Says He's Willing to Meet President if Yoon Proposes Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung said that he is ready to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol if Yoon opens the door for talks. 

Lee made the remarks on Friday morning while visiting the Seoul National Cemetery along with a number of the party’s winners in Wednesday’s general elections. 

When asked if he would be willing to meet the president if he proposed a meeting, the DP chair said that politics is about dialogue and compromise, so he is ready to meet and talk. 

Lee also said that he sincerely welcomed President Yoon’s promise to reform state affairs and stabilize the economy and people’s livelihoods, asking the president to keep the promise. 

The president made the pledge on Thursday after the ruling People Power Party(PPP) suffered a crushing defeat in Wednesday's parliamentary elections, with the PPP and its sister party securing a total of just 108 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.

Regarding Cho Kuk, the head of the Rebuilding Korea Party, which secured 12 proportional representation seats in the elections, the DP chair said that he needs to meet Cho to discuss necessary topics, adding that the two have been in communication.

Lee said that the DP should work with Cho’s new party to keep the Yoon Suk Yeol government in check and achieve necessary reforms.
