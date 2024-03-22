Menu Content

Gov't to Crack Down on Illegal Aliens through End of June

Written: 2024-04-12 13:32:00Updated: 2024-04-12 14:16:15

Gov't to Crack Down on Illegal Aliens through End of June

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry said on Friday that the government will crack down on illegal aliens starting Monday and continuing through to the end of June.

According to the ministry, the National Police Agency, the labor and land ministries and the Coast Guard will join in the crackdown, which will target foreigners staying in the country illegally, especially those involved in crime and those working in entertainment businesses. 

Illegally hired construction workers and people involved in assisting immigrants with illegal entry and fake asylum applications will also be targeted. 

The ministry said that it will conduct an intensive crackdown on crimes that threaten public safety, acts that hurt people's economic situations and acts that help people stay in the country illegally, adding those caught could face punishments such as deportations and entry bans.

The ministry said it will also make its best to follow the due process of law and protect the human rights of foreigners during the crackdown.
