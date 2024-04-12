KBS: Yoon to Address Election Defeat as Early as Start of Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to deliver a message to the public as early as the beginning of next week, in response to the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) crushing defeat in Wednesday's general elections.A presidential official told KBS on Friday that discussions are taking place regarding Yoon's message, with the top office mulling over the details of the content and method.The official said the president is taking his time to allow for deliberation and self-reflection.On Thursday, Yoon, through Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup, said he will humbly accept the public sentiment reflected in the outcome of the elections, carry out reforms in state affairs, and do his best for the economy and people’s livelihoods.The president is also reportedly planning personnel reforms and shakeup, after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and senior officials at the top office offered their resignations in an attempt to take responsibility for the election defeat.The top office is thought to be looking for incumbent and former politicians well-liked by the opposition who are capable of conducting smooth communication with the National Assembly, as potential replacements for the prime minister and presidential chief of staff.