Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KBS: Yoon to Address Election Defeat as Early as Start of Next Week

Written: 2024-04-12 14:02:38Updated: 2024-04-12 16:15:26

KBS: Yoon to Address Election Defeat as Early as Start of Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to deliver a message to the public as early as the beginning of next week, in response to the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) crushing defeat in Wednesday's general elections.

A presidential official told KBS on Friday that discussions are taking place regarding Yoon's message, with the top office mulling over the details of the content and method.

The official said the president is taking his time to allow for deliberation and self-reflection.

On Thursday, Yoon, through Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup, said he will humbly accept the public sentiment reflected in the outcome of the elections, carry out reforms in state affairs, and do his best for the economy and people’s livelihoods.

The president is also reportedly planning personnel reforms and shakeup, after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and senior officials at the top office offered their resignations in an attempt to take responsibility for the election defeat.

The top office is thought to be looking for incumbent and former politicians well-liked by the opposition who are capable of conducting smooth communication with the National Assembly, as potential replacements for the prime minister and presidential chief of staff.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >