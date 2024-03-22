DP Lawmakers, Elected Candidates Urge Yoon to Apologize, Change Policy Direction

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers and party candidates who won in Wednesday's general elections have called for President Yoon Suk Yeol's apology and pledge to change direction of state policies.DP Rep. Kim Min-seok told KBS 1Radio on Friday that the time has come for the president to sincerely respond to public calls as displayed through the outcome of the elections.The opposition lawmaker said Yoon should start by sharing his thoughts with the public in a calm manner and pledging to punish himself first.On another local radio show, DP Rep. Min Hyung-bae criticized Yoon for having the prime minister and top aides to speak on his behalf, urging the president to directly apologize and to acknowledge the opposition as a partner in dialogue.Lee Un-ju, who won a parliamentary seat for the Gyeonggi Yongin D district, told another radio program that Yoon should apologize, announce a road map to change the direction of state policies before the start of the 22nd National Assembly and to conduct a full Cabinet reshuffle.