UN General Assembly Divided over Russia's Veto against N. Korea Sanctions Monitors

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea’s envoy to the UN has renewed his censure of Russia’s recent veto of a renewal of the mandate of the UN Panel of Experts, which monitors violations of UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities. Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook made the remarks during a UN General Assembly meeting as his North Korean counterpart argued that the UN sanctions are products of the U.S.’ hostilities against his country.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Sharp divisions emerged at the UN General Assembly on Thursday over Russia’s recent veto, which blocked the renewal of the panel monitoring violations of sanctions on North Korea.During a UN General Assembly meeting on Russia’s veto on Thursday, South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook targeted the military collaboration between Moscow and Pyongyang.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook]"It was vetoed by the Russian Federation because Russia didn't want the watchtower, the panel, to shine light on its dark spot. The panel included in its recent report that it had been investigating reports of arms deals between the Russian Federation and the DPRK, which constitute a clear violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.”Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia argued that his country exercised the veto because UN sanctions against the North have had no significant effect and have only brought about a humanitarian crisis for the North Korean people.[Sound bite: N. Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song]"The DPRK highly appreciates the Russian Federation's veto …”North Korea’s envoy to the UN Kim Song on his part argued the Council’s sanctions on his country are products of the hostile policy of the U.S.[Sound bite: N. Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song]“If DPRK position of self-defense nuclear weapon is a threat to international peace and security, as claimed by the United States and its followers, we should duly discuss first why the United States is not regarded as a threat to international peace and security, even though it is the only country in the world that used a nuclear weapon…”The meeting marks the third time this year that the UN General Assembly has met to discuss the UN Security Council permanent members’ use of veto powers.The UN Security Council late last month voted on extending the term of the expert panel but despite receiving support from the majority of members it was rejected by Russia and China abstained.Russia's veto came as Moscow and Pyongyang are tightening their military collaboration amid Russia's war against Ukraine.According to the U.S. government, Pyongyang has shipped more than ten-thousand containers of munitions and other related supplies to Russia since September in addition to several dozen ballistic missiles.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News