CSIS: Satellite Photos Suggest Continued N. Korea-Russia Illegal Maritime Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

Latest satellite imagery suggests North Korea and Russia's continued illegal trade banned under United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.According to satellite photos released by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) on Wednesday, a vessel presumed to be the "Paek Yang San 1" cargo ship can be seen docked at Russia's far eastern Vostochny Port last Sunday. The "Paek Yang San 1" has been flagged by the UN over its alleged involvement in illicit oil transfers to North Korea.Photos also showed a vessel assumed to be the Russian cargo ship "Maria" parked at the North's Rajin port near the border with Russia. The vessel has been sanctioned by the U.S. government for alleged proliferation of military equipment and munitions from the North to Russia.U.S.-based online outlet NK News had earlier reported detection of Russian cargo at Rajin Port on March 10, adding that the two countries' maritime transports may have resumed after about a month of suspension since February 5.Since a leaders' summit last September, Pyongyang and Moscow have enhanced ties and military cooperation, where the former is suspected of providing conventional weapons to be used in the Ukraine war in exchange for the latter's food and oil provisions.