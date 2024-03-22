Russia's Use of Veto Power Triggers Clash at UN General Assembly Meeting

Photo : UN Photo/Evan Schneider

UN member nations on Thursday clashed at a General Assembly meeting over Russia’s decision to veto a resolution to extend the mandate of a panel in charge of monitoring the violation of sanctions against North Korea.During the meeting South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook slammed Russia’s decision, accusing the nation of striking down the resolution in an attempt to avoid attention.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook]"It was vetoed by the Russian Federation because Russia didn't want the watchtower, the panel, to shine light on its dark spot. The panel included in its recent report that it had been investigating reports of arms deals between the Russian Federation and the DPRK, which constitute a clear violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.”On the other hand, the decision received words of praise and appreciation from the North Korean side, with North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song saying that the UN Security Council’s sanctions on the North are part of America's hostile policy toward Pyongyang.[Soundbite: N. Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song]“If DPRK position of self-defense nuclear weapon is a threat to international peace and security, as claimed by the United States and its followers, we should duly discuss first why the United States is not regarded as a threat to international peace and security, even though it is the only country in the world that used a nuclear weapon…”Russia's veto last month of a vote to extend the term of the expert panel at a UN Security Council meeting came as Moscow and Pyongyang are tightening their military collaboration amid Russia's war against Ukraine.