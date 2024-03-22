PPP Rep. Ahn Calls for All Presidential Aides, Cabinet to Resign En Masse

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential hopeful and ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo said it would be the right thing to do for all presidential aides to voluntarily step down to take responsibility for the ruling party's defeat in Wednesday's general elections.On a local radio program on Friday, Ahn called for the administration to humbly accept censure from the public based on the outcome of the elections and to carry out an all-out reform and transition in the direction of state affairs.Ahn said the presidential chief of staff, national security adviser and presidential chief of staff for policy should all resign, adding that presidential aides overseeing economic policies should be reevaluated and replaced if necessary.Asked if the Cabinet should also resign en masse, the three-term lawmaker who has been elected to a fourth term this week said "yes," adding those deemed unfit should be replaced by those with competence and integrity.On Thursday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and senior presidential secretaries and higher-ranked officials at the top office, with the exception of those at the National Security Office, have expressed their willingness to resign.