Medical Professors Urge Gov't to Withdraw Unilateral Reforms following Election Defeat

Photo : KBS News

Professors at the nation's two major medical schools have urged the government to withdraw a push to unilaterally enforce medical reform policies following the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) huge defeat in Wednesday's general elections.In a statement on Thursday, an emergency committee of professors at Seoul National University Hospital said the outcome of the elections is the public's call for policymaking through communication and consultation.The professors said medical personnel and professors are nearing their physical limit, working over 100 hours a week due to the prolonged collective action by trainee doctors, while hospitals are reducing wages and receiving voluntary retirement applications amid the mounting debt.They warned that there is not a lot of time left for the government to end the dispute and prevent a collapse of the nation’s medical system by opening talks on the quota and vitalizing essential medicine.An emergency committee of professors at Sungkyunkwan University's medical school issued a statement on Friday, urging the government to withdraw the planned medical school admissions quota hike and to improve the working conditions of trainee doctors.