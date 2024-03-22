Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KMA Says PPP's Crushing Defeat at General Election is Voters' Call to Scrap Quota Hike

Written: 2024-04-12 16:45:44Updated: 2024-04-12 18:07:08

KMA Says PPP's Crushing Defeat at General Election is Voters' Call to Scrap Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) asserted on Friday that the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) crushing defeat in the general election is a judgment by the people calling on the government to immediately scrap the medical school admissions quota and promote the essential medical policy package.
 
The KMA's emergency response committee held a briefing at the Korean Medical Association Hall and expressed hope that the government will respond to the public's stern ruling and immediately scrap its plans to increase the medical school admission quota.
 
The emergency committee also added that if the government is willing to hold a sincere dialogue, it should first withdraw various administrative orders and measures and accusations against the group's leadership and the junior doctors.
 
Kim Sung-geun, head of public relations at the emergency response committee, said that the public has come to realize that the government's planned quota increase was a mere "show," trying to gain votes for the general elections.
 
He further slammed the government for conducting public opinion polls created with "biased questions", adding that the government should accept the demands of the medical community based on the public opinions proven through the recent election.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >