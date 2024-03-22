KMA Says PPP's Crushing Defeat at General Election is Voters' Call to Scrap Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) asserted on Friday that the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) crushing defeat in the general election is a judgment by the people calling on the government to immediately scrap the medical school admissions quota and promote the essential medical policy package.The KMA's emergency response committee held a briefing at the Korean Medical Association Hall and expressed hope that the government will respond to the public's stern ruling and immediately scrap its plans to increase the medical school admission quota.The emergency committee also added that if the government is willing to hold a sincere dialogue, it should first withdraw various administrative orders and measures and accusations against the group's leadership and the junior doctors.Kim Sung-geun, head of public relations at the emergency response committee, said that the public has come to realize that the government's planned quota increase was a mere "show," trying to gain votes for the general elections.He further slammed the government for conducting public opinion polls created with "biased questions", adding that the government should accept the demands of the medical community based on the public opinions proven through the recent election.