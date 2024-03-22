S. Korea Again Elected Executive Board Member of WFP and UNICEF

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has again been selected as a member of the governing bodies of the World Food Program(WFP) and UNICEF.The foreign ministry announced on Friday that the UN Economic and Social Council elected South Korea as a member of the executive boards of the WFP and UNICEF for the 2025 to 2027 term.Both of the UN agencies’ executive boards are made up of 36 member states.With the latest decision, South Korea has been elected as a member of the WFP Executive Board for the fifth time overall and for the third consecutive time since 2019. The nation has been chosen as a member of the UNICEF Executive Board for the tenth time overall and for the seventh consecutive time since 2006.The ministry said with its membership in the WFP Executive Board, South Korea will strive to help the WFP better tackle the global food shortage crisis which has grown worse due to climate change and regional conflicts.On South Korea becoming a board member of UNICEF, the ministry said the nation will actively take part in the UN agency’s discussions to promote health, education and protection of children and teenagers around the world.