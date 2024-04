Photo : KBS News

A course on K-pop culture and industry is set to open at public middle and high schools in Los Angeles.According to the South Korean Consulate General in L.A. on Friday, it has signed an agreement to introduce the class as part of the regular academic curriculum with the Los Angeles Unified School District(LAUSD).The two sides are pushing to open the selective subject at four middle and high schools in the region starting the upcoming fall semester.The consulate general said it is waiting for the necessary acknowledgement from the University of California(UC) that it recognizes the subject as a school district-approved study plan in future admissions.The subject is divided into six units, such as the history of Korea's popular music and K-pop, marketing and industrial development of K-pop, and analysis of the music genre and choreography.