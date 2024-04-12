Menu Content

Yoon Expected to Replace Pres. Chief of Staff as Early as Sunday

Written: 2024-04-13 13:58:41Updated: 2024-04-13 14:03:44

Yoon Expected to Replace Pres. Chief of Staff as Early as Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to replace his presidential chief of staff as early as Sunday, in the aftermath of the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) devastating defeat in Wednesday's general elections.

According to the presidential office on Saturday, Yoon is expected to accept Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup's resignation and announce his replacement, just four months after Lee took office.

Former land minister Won Hee-ryong, who lost against main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung in Incheon's Gyeyang B district, Kim Han-gil, head of the Presidential Committee of National Cohesion, and PPP Rep. Chang Je-won are emerging as potential candidates.

Yoon will also likely replace other senior aides at the top office, after senior presidential secretaries and others ranked higher, with the exception of those at the National Security Office, have offered to step down following the elections.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who had also offered to resign, is expected to be replaced.
