Pres. Yoon Cautious about Selecting Senior Aides

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly taking a cautious stance in selecting his new chief of staff and senior aides after the ruling party’s defeat in Wednesday’s general elections.A senior official at the top office told Yonhap News on Sunday that some media outlets had reported Yoon was likely to announce personnel appointments on Sunday, but it is impossible as it takes time to select and verify the candidates for the important posts.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, presidential chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup and all the senior presidential secretaries offered to resign Thursday after the election defeat.The media speculated that Yoon would immediately overhaul state affairs and name a new presidential chief of staff and senior secretaries as the first step of his reform.However, the top office is reportedly taking a more careful approach under judgement that a hasty announcement without sufficient verification of the candidates may backfire and spark criticism from the opposition bloc.In fact, some of the candidates had already been verified in parliamentary confirmation hearings, but others reportedly require verification.Yoon was earlier reported to be preparing to deliver his official stance on the election results, but it is also likely to take time as the official at the top office said that it has not been decided in what format the president will announce his position.