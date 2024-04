Photo : YONHAP News

Cho Kuk, the head of the Rebuilding Korea Party, said on Sunday that he hopes to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol as the chief of the third-largest party in the 22nd National Assembly.In a post on social media, Cho said that he, the head of the third-largest party, hopes to meet with Yoon at any time in any format, adding that he has something to say to the president politely and firmly at a public meeting.Cho’s party secured 12 proportional seats in last week’s parliamentary elections, becoming the third largest party after the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and the ruling People Power Party.Cho also said that President Yoon did not meet DP chair Lee Jae-myung because he had a goal of arresting him, adding that Yoon considered Lee a “suspect, not a partner in state administration.”Cho added that he will wait for the presidential office’s response to his public call for the meeting.