US Ambassador to UN Set to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is set to arrive in the country on Sunday.The top U.S. envoy will meet with senior government officials to discuss ways to advance bilateral cooperation in the UN Security Council during the four-day trip. The ambassador is also expected to meet with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Seoul.The ambassador’s trip is likely to focus on the discussion of a possible new organization to monitor the enforcement of UN sanctions against North Korea, as it follows Russia’s recent veto of a UNSC resolution that would have renewed the mandate of a UN panel responsible for the task.Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the UN, said last week that during the trip to South Korea and Japan, the top U.S. envoy will discuss the next steps needed to ensure a continuation of independent and accurate reporting of North Korea’s ongoing weapons proliferation and sanctions evasion activities.Thomas-Greenfield will also travel to the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas, meet with young North Korean defectors, and speak with students at Ewha Womans University.In Japan, the ambassador plans to meet with family members of Japanese citizens who were forcibly abducted by North Korea and is expected to visit Nagasaki.