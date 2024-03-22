Gov't Continues to Affirm Commitment to Medical Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has again reaffirmed its commitment to medical reform following the ruling party’s defeat in last week’s general elections.Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong made the assertions on Monday in his opening remarks in a government meeting on responses to doctors’ collective action, stressing that four major reform tasks are needed to revive the country’s essential and regional medical services.The minister repeated calls for doctors to stop their collective action and engage in dialogue, urging the medical community to present a unified, science-backed alternative to the controversial increase of the medical school admissions quota.The meeting of the central disaster management headquarters discussed the government’s tailored management and support system to compensate for delays in medical treatment and damages from the prolonged disruptions in hospital operations.Cho said that the government will establish a close cooperation system among the headquarters, local districts, cities and provinces to enhance the tailored support system for patients who have suffered as a result of crippled health care services.The government will also begin education for physician assistants from Thursday.