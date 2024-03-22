Over 1,300 Trainee Doctors to File Complaint against Vice Health Minister over Abuse of Power

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 13 hundred trainee doctors will file a complaint against second vice health minister Park Min-soo for abuse of power amid the prolonged standoff between doctors and the government over the planned increase of the medical school admissions quota.According to the medical community, one-thousand-325 trainee doctors will file the complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Monday.At a press conference at the headquarters of the Korean Medical Association in Seoul on Monday, the junior doctors said they are filing the complaint because they suffered damages as a result of the government’s quota increase policy and the return-to-work orders.A representative of the junior doctors said that the government banned hospitals from accepting the trainee doctors’ resignations, thus preventing them from receiving salaries and finding other jobs, a violation of their workers’ rights.The trainee doctors said that their complaint has nothing to do with the Korean Intern and Resident Association, which represents junior doctors working at large hospitals, adding that individual trainee doctors agreed to file the complaint.The junior doctors added that they will not return to hospitals until the vice minister is dismissed.