Yoon to Announce his Position on Election Results in Tuesday's Cabinet Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will announce his position on Tuesday regarding the outcome of last week’s general elections.According to an official at the top office on Monday, Yoon plans to express his thoughts on the direction of the reform of state affairs and cooperation with the new National Assembly in his opening remarks of a Cabinet meeting set for Tuesday.In the opening remarks, which will reportedly be televised live, Yoon will issue his first message regarding the elections, in which the ruling People Power Party suffered a crushing defeat. Yoon reportedly has no plans to issue a separate national statement or hold a press conference.Attention is focused on how actively Yoon will express his intentions to cooperate with the main opposition Democratic Party, which retained a majority of seats in the National Assembly with a landslide victory.The president may also make comments on appointments of his new aides as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and his senior secretaries offered to resign to take responsibility for the election defeat last week.Last Thursday, a day after the election, Yoon said that he will humbly accept the people's will expressed in the general elections and vowed to do his best to reform state affairs and stabilize the economy and people's livelihoods.