Ruling PPP to Form Emergency Leadership System before Party Convention

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior lawmakers-elect from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) agreed on Monday to create an emergency leadership system and hold a national party convention to resolve the ruling party's crisis following its crushing defeat in the April 10 general elections.PPP floor leader and acting party leader Yun Jae-ok spoke with reporters after talks with those elected for a fourth or a higher term in last week's elections, saying an emergency leadership committee would be necessary under the party constitution to hold a party convention.While Yun said the direction of forming new leadership will be determined through a general meeting of its lawmakers-elect on Tuesday, PPP Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae said the party convention could be held by July, if the party can appoint a floor leader within the next two months.As for the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) push to handle a bill for a special counsel probe into alleged state interference in the case of the death of a Marine last year, Yun said he would look to discuss the agenda with parliamentary speaker Kim Jin-pyo and DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo.Several ruling party lawmakers and lawmakers-elect have expressed a willingness to pass the bill during the 21st National Assembly to respond to voter sentiment on the issue.