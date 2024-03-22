Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling PPP to Form Emergency Leadership System before Party Convention

Written: 2024-04-15 14:23:08Updated: 2024-04-15 14:54:27

Ruling PPP to Form Emergency Leadership System before Party Convention

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior lawmakers-elect from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) agreed on Monday to create an emergency leadership system and hold a national party convention to resolve the ruling party's crisis following its crushing defeat in the April 10 general elections.
 
PPP floor leader and acting party leader Yun Jae-ok spoke with reporters after talks with those elected for a fourth or a higher term in last week's elections, saying an emergency leadership committee would be necessary under the party constitution to hold a party convention.
 
While Yun said the direction of forming new leadership will be determined through a general meeting of its lawmakers-elect on Tuesday, PPP Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae said the party convention could be held by July, if the party can appoint a floor leader within the next two months.
 
As for the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) push to handle a bill for a special counsel probe into alleged state interference in the case of the death of a Marine last year, Yun said he would look to discuss the agenda with parliamentary speaker Kim Jin-pyo and DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo.
 
Several ruling party lawmakers and lawmakers-elect have expressed a willingness to pass the bill during the 21st National Assembly to respond to voter sentiment on the issue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >